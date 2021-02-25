BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,980,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,339,939 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.26% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $466,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 12,163.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKX. TheStreet cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

