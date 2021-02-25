BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.48% of Alaska Air Group worth $480,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,602 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,152 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 372,894 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,652,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,938,000 after acquiring an additional 233,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,197.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,793 shares of company stock valued at $979,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $68.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

