BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.62% of Diodes worth $462,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Diodes by 19.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,933,000 after acquiring an additional 88,516 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 2.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Diodes by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 256,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after acquiring an additional 79,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Diodes by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 251,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,746,000 after acquiring an additional 51,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Francis Tang sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $121,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $2,381,208.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,987,159.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,756,361. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIOD. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $84.76.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

