BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,591,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.96% of Aramark worth $484,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,940,000 after purchasing an additional 280,442 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aramark by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,623,000. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,000,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aramark by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,578,000 after acquiring an additional 558,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

