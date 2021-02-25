BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.04% of Franklin Electric worth $480,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 619.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 165,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 142,556 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 360.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 140,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 23.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 350,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 121.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 57,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,380,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of FELE opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day moving average of $66.03. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $78.22.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.