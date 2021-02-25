BlackRock Inc. Has $454.70 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,621,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.48% of Sensata Technologies worth $454,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 116,964 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 465,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $59.37 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $61.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

