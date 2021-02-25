BlackRock Inc. Has $461.35 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,874,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,590 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.37% of Science Applications International worth $461,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $91.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average is $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,845.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

