BlackRock Inc. Has $463.46 Million Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,517,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397,407 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.31% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $463,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $515,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,642,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,539,901 shares of company stock valued at $214,439,293. Corporate insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.82.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

