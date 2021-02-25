BlackRock Inc. Has $470.87 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,906,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 381,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.35% of MasTec worth $470,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 22.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after buying an additional 520,163 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,707 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 14.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,070,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 133,750 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in MasTec by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 545,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,224,000 after purchasing an additional 144,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,328 shares of company stock worth $2,959,873 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

MTZ stock opened at $89.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $90.87.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

