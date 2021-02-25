BlackRock Inc. Has $479.52 Million Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,681,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.43% of Aspen Technology worth $479,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,877,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after acquiring an additional 369,198 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 470,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,228,000 after acquiring an additional 207,200 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 706,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,456,000 after acquiring an additional 150,367 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,755.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 70,049 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AZPN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.88.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $154.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.45 and its 200 day moving average is $131.45.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

