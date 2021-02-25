BlackRock Inc. Has $481.52 Million Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,056,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,112 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.42% of American States Water worth $481,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,936,000 after buying an additional 186,470 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,909,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 376,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,904,000 after buying an additional 30,269 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,081,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 9.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 108,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWR opened at $76.07 on Thursday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.21.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 62.91%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

