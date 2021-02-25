BlackRock Inc. Has $483.01 Million Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.51% of Globus Medical worth $483,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,887 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMED. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Globus Medical stock opened at $63.40 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,757,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

