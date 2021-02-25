BlackRock Inc. Has $485.09 Million Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.17% of Zai Lab worth $485,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth about $54,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zai Lab by 111.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.80.

ZLAB opened at $156.90 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.41 and a 200-day moving average of $113.47.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.