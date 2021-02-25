BlackRock Inc. Has $486.79 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,744 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.55% of Tenet Healthcare worth $486,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

THC stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $53.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -406.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

