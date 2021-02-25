BlackRock Inc. Has $489.84 Million Stock Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.06% of Arconic worth $489,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arconic by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Arconic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARNC shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

