BlackRock Inc. Has $492.33 Million Stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,238,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 860,213 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.76% of L Brands worth $492,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in L Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in L Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

LB stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

