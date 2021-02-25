BlackRock Inc. Has $494.38 Million Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.20% of Twist Bioscience worth $494,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,488,000 after acquiring an additional 234,339 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $1,033,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after acquiring an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.59.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $9,396,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,297,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,438 shares of company stock valued at $49,853,493. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

