BlackRock Inc. Has $501.55 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,448,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,086,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.61% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $501,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 270,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 15,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $60.42.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

