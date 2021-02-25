BlackRock Inc. Has $503.85 Million Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450,870 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.50% of Planet Fitness worth $503,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.20. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $89.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,267.04, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $4,981,716.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,816 shares of company stock worth $15,626,568. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.76.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

