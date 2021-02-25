BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,166,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551,468 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.11% of Farfetch worth $457,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 336,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTCH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Farfetch stock opened at $66.57 on Thursday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.