BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 798,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.90% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $475,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 42.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 186.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

