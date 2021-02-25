BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,239 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.86% of ONE Gas worth $483,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

