BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,720,340 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,421 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.64% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $472,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $1,363,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In related news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,129 shares of company stock valued at $567,830. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $47.78 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.97%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

