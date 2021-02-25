BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.74% of Community Bank System worth $491,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NYSE CBU opened at $73.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $73.99.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $669,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,054.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,666 shares of company stock worth $1,642,413 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

