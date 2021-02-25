BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384,744 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.49% of Covetrus worth $457,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus stock opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVET shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $535,162.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,211.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,311,404 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

