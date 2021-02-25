BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.61% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $460,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.36, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

