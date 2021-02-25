BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.40% of M.D.C. worth $485,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

In other news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,561 shares of company stock worth $7,489,869 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.74.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

