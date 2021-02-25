BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,291,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199,406 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $497,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EZU stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

