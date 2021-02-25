BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,066,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.21% of Polaris worth $482,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,276.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Shares of PII stock opened at $126.11 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.15 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,578. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

