BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,629 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,597 shares of company stock valued at $29,619,694 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $712.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $729.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $656.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.