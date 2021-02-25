BlackRock Inc. Purchases 12,226 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,448,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.62% of Wingstop worth $457,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Wingstop by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $136.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.73. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

