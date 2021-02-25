BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,544,233 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,106,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544,233 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.50% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $464,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 394,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 114,024 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,939,000 after buying an additional 3,033,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 589,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 48,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

