BlackRock Inc. Purchases 19,612 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,402,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,612 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.66% of Primerica worth $455,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 137.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,097,790. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $145.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.45 and a 200 day moving average of $129.09. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $150.13.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.