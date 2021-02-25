BlackRock Inc. Purchases 327,326 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.88% of Avista worth $493,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Avista by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Avista by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.13%.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

