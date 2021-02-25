BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.96% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $472,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBS. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBS opened at $98.80 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

