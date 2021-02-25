BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,181,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.56% of Sealed Air worth $466,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

SEE stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

