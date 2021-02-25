BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,427,740 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,019,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,427,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.56% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $469,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE:SSD opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.81. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $105.89.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $186,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,721.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $1,353,765.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,789.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,291 shares of company stock worth $4,963,372. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

