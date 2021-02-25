BlackRock Inc. Sells 162,334 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,413,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 162,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.13% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $462,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COG shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

COG stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

