BlackRock Inc. Sells 167,618 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,860,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.39% of Harley-Davidson worth $471,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.