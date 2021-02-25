BlackRock Inc. Sells 19,581 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.76% of MicroStrategy worth $459,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total value of $1,628,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,995,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $21,881,363. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $817.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,814.08 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $720.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.17. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

