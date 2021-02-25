BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,708 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,435,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.27% of CoreLogic worth $497,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLGX. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $90.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLGX shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.45.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

