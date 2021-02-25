BlackRock Inc. Sells 662,914 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,446,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 662,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.79% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $489,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 160,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,082,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,699,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at $857,106.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total transaction of $951,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,913,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,543 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $175.81 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

