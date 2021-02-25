BlackRock Inc. Sells 762,351 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,825,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.70% of Ingredion worth $458,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,093 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,198,000 after acquiring an additional 528,181 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,205,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Ingredion by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,590,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,465,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 751 shares of company stock valued at $63,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

Shares of INGR opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $93.98.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

