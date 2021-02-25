BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.82

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.82 and traded as low as $15.68. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 30,797 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82.

Get BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,582,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 42,148 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 182,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BBK)

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.