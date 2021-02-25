BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.82

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.82 and traded as low as $15.68. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 30,797 shares.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.
BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BBK)
BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.
Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.