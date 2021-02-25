BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.81

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.81 and traded as high as $13.93. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 66,753 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 365,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 1,809.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,309,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,622,000 after buying an additional 1,240,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

