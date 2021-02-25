Blair William & Co. IL Buys 30,209 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $86.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.14. The stock has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.