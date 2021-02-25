Blair William & Co. IL Buys 30,209 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $86.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.14. The stock has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
