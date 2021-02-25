Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.28% of UniFirst worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after acquiring an additional 20,234 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,311.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,552 shares of company stock valued at $299,246. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $245.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $247.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.79 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

