Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.00.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $378.82 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $408.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

