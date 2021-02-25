Blair William & Co. IL Has $13.47 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 33,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the third quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 14,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $346.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $421.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

