Blair William & Co. IL Has $13.49 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,194 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

